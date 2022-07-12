Boy, 12, Who Drowned in Mission Beach Brought Back to Life By Rescuers

A 12-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after rescuers in Mission Beach resuscitated him on Tuesday morning, according to a spokeswoman with San Diego Fire Rescue.

Lifeguards spotted people pulling the boy out of the water near where Santa Clara Place terminates at Ocean Front Walk, the official told NBC 7.

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Responding lifeguards "immediately noted that the patient was not breathing," the spokeswoman said, and they began CPR on the child.

The lifeguards were able to "get his pulse back," and the boy, who was visiting the San Diego beach with his family, was brought to Rady Children's Hospital.

Check back here for updates on this breaking-news story — Ed.