Bouquets, To Go: Northgate Gonzalez Market to Open Drive-Thru Floral Shops

As California begins reopening some lower-risk businesses like florists this week, one SoCal grocer is getting in on the business of bouquets, to go.

Northgate González Market – the beloved Hispanic supermarket chain with 41 locations across San Diego, Orange, Riverside and Los Angeles counties – plans to offer drive-up, curbside flower shops at select locations this Saturday and Sunday, just in time for Mother’s Day.

“Mother’s Day is one of the biggest shopping holidays at our stores,” said Northgate Market Co-President Oscar Gonzalez in a press release. “Families come to Northgate Market to buy their mothers flowers, pan dulce, and pick up their meats for a carne asada celebration in their backyards.”

The company said the drive-up flower shops will be set up in front of existing Northgate Gonzalez Market locations and will offer about 10 items ranging from a dozen roses and mixed bouquets to orchids and lilies. Chocolate covered strawberries and a mini Mother’s Day cake are also on the curbside menu. You can check on the availability of this service at local stores here.

Safety measures and social distancing will be followed as the pop-up flower shops operate under coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The company said customers should wear a mask and wait in their cars for service. No walk-up customers or cash will be accepted at the curbside flower shops.

Northgate Gonzalez Market locations have been open daily during the coronavirus pandemic with safeguards in place and special shopping hours for senior citizens, customers with disabilities, and pregnant women. Those customers are invited to shop from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily, in addition to regular store hours.

Northgate Gonzalez Market runs eight locations in San Diego County including stores in Chula Vista, Escondido, and on University Avenue.

Some Northgate stores in Southern California also offer grocery delivery.