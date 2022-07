East County was rocked by a 3.4 magnitude earthquake that was recorded near Borrego Springs on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor was reported at 9:01 a.m. and centered 4.6 miles north of Borrego Springs, 24.2 miles south of La Quinta.

The quake was about 2 miles deep.

It was 26.9 miles south of Coachella and 28.4 miles south of Palm Desert.

No injuries or damage has been reported.