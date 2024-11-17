The Barrio Logan neighborhood has a long and rich history in the Latino and Chicano community. Border X Brewing along Logan Avenue has been a big part of it since 2013. But the owner, David Favela, could now be at risk of shutting it down.

The coronavirus pandemic was tough for a lot of businesses, including Border X Brewing. Favela said they had to close down several locations, and now the one on Logan Avenue is the last location standing. Favela said the closures resulted in a lot of debt, and now he's hoping the community will step in to help keep the lights on.

"There are nearly 100 micro-peneuers on the block; artists, merchants, activists, that have spaces that depend on the foot traffic that comes through this community," said Favela.

Favela has since taken to social media to call on the community through an online fundraiser. Although he is worried about potentially losing his business, he's also concerned about his neighbors and what more closures could mean for the Latino and Chicano culture of Barrio Logan.

"It's been a Latino community since 1881 when it was originally subdivided, and it has been the home of many different Latino movements," said Favela. "Covid killed La Bodega, which was one of the richest cultural museums here, galleries, in San Diego - and just recently in June of this year we lost Salud, which was also a beloved icon within the community."

Salud was a staple in the area for nearly a decade, but public records show the owner of Salud had three different holds on their liquor license dating back to 2020 due of unpaid taxes.

Another Barrio Logan restaurant racing against time is Las Cuatro Milpas. After nearly 100 years in business, the iconic taco shop is facing a possible property tax auction because of a $50,000 tax bill.

As for Border X Brewing, the lease is up at the end of this year. Small Business Saturday is slated for Nov. 30, and Favela hopes the community will show up and show out to help keep the business running.