Border Patrol sued over California immigration enforcement operation

The American Civil Liberties Union, along with United Farm Workers, filed a lawsuit against Border Patrol over an immigration enforcement operation in Bakersfield in early January, alleging agents violated the U.S. Constitution as they “tore families apart and terrorized the community,” the complaint reads.

Five Bakersfield residents are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit over Border Patrol’s “Operation Return to Sender,” carried out by the agency’s El Centro Sector over three days just before President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The El Centro Sector posted on social media that it resulted in the arrest of 78 people, “many” with criminal records including sex offenses and weapons charges.

As the nation watched to see how Trump’s promise of mass deportations would be enacted, the early operation sparked protest and provided a bit of a preview of the heightened enforcement to come.

The ACLU Foundation of San Diego and Imperial Counties was part of the lawsuit in part because the organization said the El Centro Sector – located in Imperial County - traveled more than 300 miles north for the operation and brought individuals back to their facilities to be detained.

The suit says Border Patrol swept through “predominantly Latino areas… to stop, detain, and arrest people of color who appeared to be farm workers or day laborers, regardless of their actual immigration status or individual circumstances.”

“Border Patrol agents went on a fishing expedition, dispensing with reasonable suspicion and stopping people based on assumptions about their race or occupation instead,” the complaint reads.

“Border Patrol enforcement actions are highly targeted,” a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said in a statement, when asked about the suit.

“Businesses that human traffic and exploit migrants for cheap labor should be afraid—We will go after them. As for law-abiding companies, the media is intentionally manufacturing fear,” the statement continued, before taking aim at President Joe Biden.

“Let’s be clear, if there was any correlation between rampant illegal immigration and a good economy, Biden would have had a booming economy,” the statement reads, concluding, “When we discover any alleged or potential misconduct, we immediately refer it for investigation and cooperate fully with any criminal or administrative investigations. This is the case whether the alleged misconduct occurs on or off duty.”

“’Operation Return to Sender’ was definitely a threatening tactic to racially profile, harass and intimidate people,” said the ACLU Foundation of San Diego and Imperial Counties’ executive director Norma Chavez-Peterson. “They basically violated the Constitution and violated federal law.”

Chavez-Peterson noted one plaintiff, Maria Guadalupe Hernandez Espinoza, had been in the U.S. for more than 20 years.

“She was pressured into signing a document that she didn't understand, and she was vanished and expelled to Mexico, separated from her family,” Chavez-Peterson said.

Chavez-Peterson said the goal of the suit is to get a judge to order the administration to stop these kinds of raids.

“We have heard what the new president and his border czar have promised, that they are going to replicate this in cities and towns and places throughout the country. They have said as part of their campaign, deport them all,” she said. “We know what they're threatening to do, and we should take them at their word and be prepared.”

More than 20,000 people have been arrested in the immigration crackdown during Trump’s first month in office, DHS said in a statement Wednesday. That’s more than double the average monthly total under Biden for his final year in office.