U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a teen near the San Diego-Tijuana border after officials claimed the boy used a remote-controlled car to smuggle $100,000 worth of meth into the country.

The 16-year-old U.S. citizen was first spotted by agents at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near the secondary border wall, according to Border Patrol.

The agency alleged the boy was “ducking in-and-out of the agent’s view” and was later found hiding in thick brush near the border.

Border Patrol seized two duffel bags from the teen which held more than 55 pounds of methamphetamine and a remote-controlled car.

Agents valued the meth at $106,096.

“I am extremely proud of the agents’ heightened vigilance and hard work in stopping this unusual smuggling scheme,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Douglas Harrison.

Border Patrol said this wasn’t the first time remote-controlled technology was used to smuggle drugs into the U.S.

In August 2017, 25-year-old Jorge Rivera used a drone to smuggle 13 pounds of meth into the U.S. near the San Ysidro Port of Entry, according to Border Patrol.

Rivera was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the crime.

Border Patrol did not specify what charges the 16-year-old boy may face.