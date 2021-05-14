US Border Patrol

Border Patrol Agent Shoots Person at Gas Station in Campo

By NBC 7 Staff

A U.S. Border Patrol agent shot someone Friday night at a gas station on State Route 94 in Campo, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

The shooting took place just before 10:30 p.m. Agencies haven't detailed what led up to the shooting.

Cal Fire said medics were called to a Circle K near Buckman Springs Road to treat a gunshot victim. A spokesperson said as of around 10:45 p.m. Cal Fire was attempting to medevac the victim from the scene but was having trouble due to fog.

No other information was available. Check back for updates to this developing story.

