Border officers find $363K worth of meth hidden in car's seats and floorboards

Nearly 250 pounds of meth were found hidden in the seats and floorboards of a car attempting to pass the Calexico West Port of Entry on Thursday.

During an initial inspection, Customs and Border Protection officers found plastic-wrapped packages in the floorboards of a sedan. When the car was sent for secondary inspection, officers detected irregularities in the car's seats and floorboards, CBP said.

With the help of a K-9 team, CBP officers found 41 packages concealed in the car. The substance inside tested positive for meth, according to CBP.

Together the packages weighed 242 pouns. CBP says that much meth carries an estimated street value of more then $363,000.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was detained and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.

Roque Caza, an Area Port director for Calexico, praised CBP officers for their role in discovering the meth.

“The dedication and vigilance of our CBP officers is truly commendable,” Caza said. “Every single day, (CBP officer’s) attention to detail makes our communities safer.”

