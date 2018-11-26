A local non-profit has received hundreds of donations across the country as it asks for supplies to help the migrant caravan.

Border Angels was created by Enrique Morones in 1986. Its mission started as helping migrants living in the canyons in North County and has expanded to providing resources for migrants along the entire U.S.-Mexico border, the group said.

More than 500 donations have come in, said Leticia Guzman who works with the organization. The group sees about 50 boxes a day.

“These donations just show that there is a lot of people who care about the well-being of others,” Guzman said.

Border Angels received supplies from Texas, New York, and Washington.

“We’ve been getting really diverse, I guess, addresses,” Guzman said.

The non-profit is asking for items like hygiene products, diapers, food, and clothes.

Shoes are especially needed, Guzman told NBC 7.

Volunteers take the donated supplies to a shelter in Tijuana run by the non-profit.

Border Angels first started asking for resources on social media in early November.

“Ever since then, it’s been really heartwarming, actually, because we see that there’s a lot of people,” said Guzman.

The drive is important because of how “vulnerable” these individuals are, according to Guzman.

“A lot of them are misinformed about rules of immigration. They don’t know how it works. It’s the first time they’ve been outside their country,” Guzman said.

Additionally, as the migrant caravan stays in overcrowded shelters near the border, many of them only eat once a day, according to Border Angels.

“Sometimes, they’re lucky if they eat two times a day,” Guzman told NBC 7. “It can literally be a matter of life or death.”

To donate, anyone can purchase supplies from the organization’s Target registry. View its website to learn about more ways to help.

“It’s important that we keep supporting the cause and keep recognizing that this is so above us,” Guzman said.

Border Angels has an office in Sherman Heights at the neighborhood’s community center.

The non-profit also does monthly water drops in the desert, hosts events at International Friendship Park, and offers immigration consultations.