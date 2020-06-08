Boomers! Permanently Closes 2 San Diego-Area Locations

Boomers! – a longtime indoor/outdoor amusement park built on mini-golf, go-karts, and family fun – is permanently shuttering at least two of its locations in San Diego, the company announced Monday.

Boomers! confirmed the closures of its El Cajon location on Graves Avenue and its Kearny Mesa location on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard via short, simple posts on Facebook that read: “Boomers! El Cajon is permanently closed” and “Boomers! San Diego is permanently closed.”

Each post garnered dozens of comments and shares on social media, with many fans reminiscing on the good times and others also asking about annual pass refunds.

Boomers! – formerly known as Family Fun Center – also has a location in Vista, in San Diego’s North County. It is unclear if that location is also shuttering.

As of Monday, the Boomers! Parks website no longer listed any of the three locations in San Diego County in its park locations guide. It does list three locations in Northern California (Livermore; Modesto; Santa Maria), one in Southern California (Irvine), and another in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Boomers! San Diego portion of the company’s website included a message Monday that said season passes, play cards, and “Boomers Bucks” would be honored at all eight remaining parks across the U.S. operated by APX Operating properties, which is the company that owns Boomers!

The San Diego-area Boomers! had been temporarily closed since March 17 after the COVID-19 crisis hit San Diego County.

San Diegans will remember Boomers! for its miniature golf courses, batting cages, go-kart tracks, bumper boats, mini Ferris wheels, and indoor arcade.