Jade Rocca was in her North Park living room last Thursday when a scooter her friend was charging exploded.

Rocca is still at the hospital recovering from her injuries, but she said she’s grateful to be alive.

“I have severe burns on the entirety of both arms, the back of my neck and my scalp,” Rocca said.

That night is one of the most traumatic events of her life, Rocca said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“I’m just in excruciating pain," Rocca said. "I’m in the most pain I’ve ever been in, and my life will never be the same."

Rocca said she saw the fire begin.

“He went to unplug it, it started sparking, it started hissing — like, 'Sss' " Rocca said. "It started sparking a little bit, and then within seconds: Boom! It just blew.”

The smoke afterward was so thick in her second-floor apartment that it quickly became was hard to see.

“We couldn’t leave through the front door because the living room was on fire and the front door was already locked," Rocca said. "We were getting ready for bed, and our phones were in the living room and the kitchen, so we had no means of calling 911."

With the smoke billowing, Rocca said, she got the occupants to her bedroom, including their three dogs.

“I thought we were going to die, honestly," Rocca said. "I thought we weren’t going to get out.”

That’s when Rocca shut the door and popped the screen from her window.

“My apartment is on a second story, so I just started screaming for help,” Rocca said.

Neighbors were able to help get everyone out safely.

“By the grace of God we did,” Rocca said.

Police confirmed the fire was started by the scooter.

“This should never happen," Rocca said. "I could have died, let alone that one of my nieces or nephews is at my house, have a baby in the house. You know, we need to be extremely careful and put an end to this, because the risk is just not worth it."

The fire changed Rocca’s life in more ways than one.

Rocca said the fire left her without a home to heal. While she doesn't know when she'll be able to go back to work, she is grateful to everyone who has supported her along the way.

“Keep me in your thoughts and your prayers, and if you’re able to help, please do and I really appreciate it,” she said.

An online fundraising account has been created for anyone who wants to help her.

The San Diego Fire Department is still investigating the fire.