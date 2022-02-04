camp pendleton

Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom: They're Blowing up Stuff at Pendleton Starting This Weekend

High-power explosives will be fired at Camp Pendleton through Feb. 11 and may be heard up to 50 miles away

By Eric S. Page

Getty Images

Explosives training exercises beginning Friday at Camp Pendleton were expected to send loud booming sounds throughout the surrounding area over the next week.

Through Feb. 11, high-power explosives will be fired at the Marine Corps base as part of a training exercise, according to a statement from the North County Fire Protection District.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Officials said that "depending on atmospheric conditions," the sounds of explosive "booms" might be heard as far as 50 miles away from the base.

The warning from military officials about the upcoming booms stands in stark contrast to earlier this week, when a series of loud noises, so intense they shook houses from San Carlos to Poway, went unexplained by authorities. There have been a series of such incidents during the past year.

The City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

camp pendletonlive-fire training
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us