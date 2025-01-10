A Bonsall woman who ran a nationwide retail theft ring that targeted luxury cosmetic stores like Ulta and Sephora and resulted in millions of dollars in losses was sentenced Thursday.

Michelle Mack, 54, was sentenced to five years and four months in state prison. She was also ordered to pay $3 million in restitution to Ulta and Sephora -- two chains that were targeted by members of the theft ring over the course of nearly a decade -- according to the California Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted the case.

The restitution amount is to be split with her husband Kenneth Mack, who was sentenced last year.

Mack and her husband, Kenneth, pleaded guilty in June to charges that several counts of grand theft and conspiracy for the burglary ring that had at least 12 women shoplifting makeup and other goods that the Macks would re-sell online. The scheme targeted retail stores across the country, including about 230 Ulta stores, a LensCrafters in Clairemont and an Ulta store in Mira Mesa, prosecutors said.

As part of the couple's plea deal, Kenneth Mack was set to be released after one year and the rest will be served as probation with community service. Michelle Mack's sentencing will be served after her husband's so that the couple can care for their minor children.

Prosecutors say Michelle Mack directed several women to shoplift products, paying for the women's travel expenses, as well as providing them with a list of retail stores across the country to target. Some of Michelle Mack's accomplices sometimes mailed stolen goods to a Bonsall post office, where Mack had a company address listed under "Online Makeup Store," according to prosecutors.

She then resold the products on Amazon. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said those items were resold on her storefront for "a fraction" of their usual price.

Bonta said the crimes took place "from the West Coast to the East Coast," while also striking stores in 21 California counties.

The Macks were arrested in their Bonsall mansion, which is equipped with its own vineyard and chapel that the couple rented out as a wedding venue and an AirBnb, after a search warrant was served in December 2023. During the search, more than $300,000 worth of makeup and other products were found, prosecutors said.

The plea agreement lessened the charges against the Macks from 140 counts that were originally filed against nine defendants. Those original counts include 136 felony counts of grand theft, two counts of receiving stolen property, one count of conspiracy and one count of organized retail crime.

A prosecutor with the California Attorney General's Office said that along with the Macks and other defendants who have already been sentenced, one remains at large, while two others are in custody and awaiting transport to San Diego for prosecution.

Dressed in pink loungewear on one early morning, Michelle Mack and her husband Kenneth were handcuffed and escorted into squad cars from their Bonsall mansion as CNBC's cameras rolled, NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports.