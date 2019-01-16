Horse owners take extra precautions during rainfall to keep their animals safe. NBC 7's Joe Little is in Tijuana River Valley with more. (Published 5 hours ago)

Ongoing San Diego showers can create unsafe, neigh, dangerous conditions for horses across the county.

Areas in the South Bay, like the Tijuana River Valley and Bonita, have seen flooding and subsequently muddy grounds for local horses.

“It can be dangerous because it becomes really slippery, and they can not only get stuck in the mud,” said Andria Elam, a Bonita resident. “They can get hurt really badly.”

Elam’s horse, Cranky Jack, is taking it easy, waiting for the stormy weather to pass.

The 11-year-old, 1,200-pound horse could push his feet several inches into the mud if he were to trot around in the downpour’s aftermath.

The nearby arenas are too muddy and the surrounding trails are just too dangerous, Elam said.

“It’s been challenging,” she said. “It’s really important to maintain our bond that I see him regularly.”

As to what horse owners can do during these conditions, Elam said it’s all about being prepared.

“It’s really a team effort at our barn,” she told NBC 7. “Putting up sandbags and digging little ditches to re-route the water.”

Cranky Jack and others will have to stay on high alert until the storm passes to avoid serious injuries.

A flash flood watch was issued for San Diego through 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.