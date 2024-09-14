Crime and Courts

Bonita man pleads guilty to sex trafficking, giving drugs that led to teen's death

Marcus Ray Chavez, 30, gave the girl counterfeit pills containing fentanyl on at least four occasions between September and November of 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office

By City News Service

Gavel
Getty Images

A Bonita man who prosecutors say gave fentanyl pills to a 15-year-old girl in exchange for sex, with the drugs ultimately causing the girl's fatal overdose, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court Thursday.

Prosecutors say the teen died of an overdose on Nov. 12, 2022, from pills Chavez gave her.

His pleas to charges of sex trafficking of a minor and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death include admissions to knowing the girl was underage.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the plea to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death carries a mandatory-minimum penalty of 20 years in prison.

In a statement, San Diego U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath said, "This heartbreaking case brings home the devastation caused by fentanyl. "For his role as the dealer in this tragedy, the defendant will spend at least the next 20 years of his life in prison."

