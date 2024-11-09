San Diego County

Bomb threat directed at San Diego County voting office deemed false alarm

By City News Service

An image of the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters received a bomb threat at its office in Kearny Mesa, officials said Saturday.

The threat was received early Friday evening but was determined to be "not credible" and no injuries were reported, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

"The Sheriff's Office will continue working with law enforcement partners to monitor intelligence and information related to any possible threats, and they are prepared to handle any safety challenges that may arise," according to a statement from the county.

County officials said the Registrar's Office will continue to process remaining ballots to certify election results by Dec. 5.

Further updates regarding the voting process can be found at sdvote.com.

On Friday, the Orange County Registrar of Voters reported that its Santa Ana office was evacuated after a bomb threat was received.

