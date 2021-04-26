‘Boisterous' Vista Firefighter, Father of 2 Dies After Battle With Cancer

The Vista Fire Department and loved ones are mourning the loss of one of their own – a beloved firefighter who died after a battle with cancer.

Andy Valenta was diagnosed with stage four melanoma, a type of skin cancer, in January, the Vista Firefighters Association said in a statement on Sunday. A GoFundMe page set up to support his family stated that the illness had “spread into many organs” and left Valenta in the ICU.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Remembered as a “boisterous” firefighter with an “infectious smile, positivity and compassion,” Valenta leaves behind his wife and two young daughters who are 4 and 2 years old.

“The loss of Andy has left a gaping hole in the fire community and although time may heal, his lasting impact and memory will never leave us,” the Vista Firefighters Association said in a somber post.