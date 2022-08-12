Boil Water Order for TierraSanta Likely to Spill Into Next Week

Frustration is growing among families in Tierrasanta who have been unable to use their tap water for seven days now because of a Boil Water Order prompted by a ruptured water main.

Residents are anxious to get their water services fully restored. For now, they're using bottled water from the store or fetching clean water from tanks the city has spread out across the neighborhood. City officials anticipate repairs to the pipeline won’t be complete until next week.

This boil water advisory is affecting many of San Diego's communities. What's causing this? NBC 7's Mari Payton has the story.

"I came home from an international trip, as I told you, and there was no water for a shower," resident Linda Sterling said. Sterling said she's lived in the area for over 30 years and has seen her fair share of water issues. “Today, there was no water this morning, absolutely none, and then they were changing over some things, and then it turned on but it's not a good way to start your day out.”

The water main broke Saturday just north of Governor Drive along Interstate 805. Officials say the water hasn’t shown signs of contamination, but they issued a Boil Water Order as a precaution.

"The water quality is good. It really is," said Lisa Celaya, Assistant Director for the San Diego Public Utilities Department. "We are trying to stabilize the pressure so we don't get in another situation where the water pressure reduces and can create that opportunity for bacteria to grow.”

People living throughout the central core of the city -- residents of Bay Park, Linda Vista, Serra Mesa, and Claremont -- are also being asked to limit their water usage.

"Please, do your part, and conserve over the next couple of days," Mayor Todd Gloria said at a news conference Friday.

City crews are working around the clock to get the pipeline repaired, according to Gloria. Still, residents are growing anxious.

"It's a little frightening because some of us have health issues," Mary Inoue said. Inoue suffers from kidney issues. For her, a reliable water source is critical.

"God bless my daughter who went to Costco and brought some water," she said.

Bottled water is being handed out at the Tierrasanta Recreation Center this weekend from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.