Boil Water Notice Lifted for Hundreds of Tierrasanta Residents

About 600 Tierrasanta residents no longer have to boil their water before use and tests revealed no water quality issues, the City of San Diego wrote in a press release Monday.

Since Aug. 8, residents in part of Tierrasanta were told to limit water use and boil their water as a precaution due to low water pressure. The water transmission pipeline was expected to be back in service early this week, the press release stated.

The California Division of Drinking Water reviewed multiple water quality tests that showed no quality issues with the tap water and approved the lifting.

The 42-inch diameter Elliott water transmission line was broken on Aug. 6 close to University City. This combined with high summertime water use resulted in fluctuating water pressure issues in multiple central San Diego communities.

Since last week, Tierrasanta residents have been told to limit and boil their water before use. NBC 7's Sergio Flores has the story.

The city gave out bottled water to customers and provided access to water wagons under the boil water notice throughout the past week.

The Elliott pipeline is still not fully back in service but will be by early this week, the City of San Diego said.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as our crews have been working around the clock to adjust water pressure in the area and repair a major water pipeline,” said Lisa Celaya, Executive Assistant Director of the City’s Public Utilities Department.

“While the situation has been challenging for everyone involved, we’re very pleased that water quality was not compromised,” Celaya added.

Currently, the city is planning a new water pipeline that will replace the Elliott pipeline. That project is not expected to be completed for several more years. To learn more about the city's Capital Improvements Program, visit sandiego.gov/cip.