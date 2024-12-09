Ocean Beach

Body washes ashore in Ocean Beach

Waves pulled the corpse back into the ocean after first being reported, but the body was recovered hours later, officials said

By Eric S. Page

A person walking in Point Loma made a grisly discovery Monday morning in Ocean Beach when they spotted a body on the shore.

After the corpse was found in Ocean Beach, just before 6 a.m., however, the tide pulled it back out to sea

Lifeguards continued to search for about a half-hour but were unable to locate the body, so they then contacted the U.S. Coast Guard to join the search. Lifeguards spotted the body again just before 8 a.m. and brought it to shore.

Officials say the victim is a man who was believed to be in his 40s.

San Diego police have been called in to investigate the death.

