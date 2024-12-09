Body washes ashore in Ocean Beach

A person walking in Point Loma made a grisly discovery Monday morning in Ocean Beach when they spotted a body on the shore.

After the corpse was found in Ocean Beach, just before 6 a.m., however, the tide pulled it back out to sea

Lifeguards continued to search for about a half-hour but were unable to locate the body, so they then contacted the U.S. Coast Guard to join the search. Lifeguards spotted the body again just before 8 a.m. and brought it to shore.

Officials say the victim is a man who was believed to be in his 40s.

San Diego police have been called in to investigate the death.