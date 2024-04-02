Body recovered in Tijuana during search for San Diego man missing on sailboat

Authorities located a body Tuesday during a search for a San Diego man who last seen swimming back to his sailboat from a beach in Tijuana over Easter weekend, the Tijuana Fire Department said.

While authorities in Tijuana searched for Víctor Osvaldo Villareal Garcia, 27, and around 12:30 p.m., the fire department reported the discovery of a body and moments later it was confirmed they ended the search operation.

However, the identity of the body has not been confirmed. The prosecutor's office is on site investigating.

Villareal Garcia had rented a boat in Coronado and a house in Playas de Tijuana to enjoy over Spring Break with his family. However, he disappeared over Easter weekend while he was trying to reach the sailboat to sail back to the United States.

Authorities said he was last seen Friday swimming against the current in the area of Real Mediterraneo, north of Playas de Rosarito.

Photographs of Villareal Garcia and his tattoos started circulating on social media throughout the weekend.

"He wanted to go and deliver [the sailboat] to the place where he rented it, which was in Coronado, but at the time, his dinghy didn't work so he decided to swim to the sailboat. Some fishermen told us that they saw him swimming against the current and that he was close to reaching the sailboat. That was between 4 and 6 p.m. on Friday," recalled Naomi, Villareal Garcia's cousin.

According to his relatives, it was not until the next day they realized he was missing as they did not have any contact with Villareal Garcia.

Samuel Peña, the young man's uncle, explained that Joaquín, Villareal Garcia's brother, was the last one to see him, "He says he saw him still swimming. It became dark and the sailboat had its lights turned on, so Joaquín thought he was resting inside the sailboat."

Peña explained that on Saturday they called someone to check to see if Villareal Garcia was still in the sailboat. That's when they realized that, "Víctor wasn't there, just his belongings. What happens is that that sailboat has, or I don't know if every boat is like that, but they have those lamps that turn on automatically as it gets dark and that's why they thought that he was there."

This is a developing story. Check back here for updated details.