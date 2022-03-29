Body Parts Found in 2 Different Tijuana Locations

This story originally appeared in Spanish on NBC 7's sister site, Telemundo 20. Read here.

Human remains were discovered in a shopping cart in Tijuana on Monday, prompting an investigation by the Baja California prosecutor's office.

The body, which police could not immediately identify as a man or woman, was discovered in Tijuana's Zona Norte neighborhood about 3 miles from the San Ysidro Port of Entry into the United States.

The remains were found on Baja California Street at about 10:30 a.m. covered with a black plastic bag and a white blanket, according to authorities. The cause of death was not known.

A large police presence was at the scene and the road was cordoned off for an investigation. No other details were provided.

It was the second set of remains discovered in the border city on Monday, though it is unclear if the incidents are related.

An hour earlier and about 10 miles south, a right arm, a finger and part of a skull with "male features" were discovered in the Lomas Dela Amistad neighborhood, according to the Baja California prosecutor's office.

The body was accompanied by a cardboard sign, but authorities did not say what was written on it.

So far in 2022, there have been 400 homicides in the city of Tijuana, Telemundo 20 reported.

The number recently prompted the U.S. Department of State to issue a travel warning for Americans planning of visiting either Tijuana or Baja California. The State Department cited a rise in crime and kidnappings in non-tourist areas of Tijuana.