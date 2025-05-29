Body found of missing 10-year-old girl in suspected migrant smuggling boat incident in Del Mar

The body of a 10-year-old girl who was reported missing after a suspected smuggling boat overturned in Del Mar earlier this month was found, the San Diego County Medical Examiner confirmed.

The girl, identified as Mahi Brijeshkumar Patel, was one of the estimated 16 people on board a boat that overturned in the early hours of May 5. Patel was the last person missing from the incident.

Three people died, including Patel's 14-year-old brother. The parents of the kids were both hospitalized, according to officials.

The other two people who died were Mexican nationals, ages 18 and 55, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office and court records.

Federal officials said that five people had been arrested, including two men who are expected to face human smuggling charges.

It's unclear where the boat was coming from, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Officials said the body of the girl was found by a passerby on May 21 on Torrey Pines State Beach. The parents of the girl were notified and DNA testing confirmed her identity. The cause of death is pending by the county medical examiner.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that the DHS will ask for the Department of Justice to seek the death penalty against the suspected human smugglers, citing the Immigration and Naturalization Act and the Federal Death Penalty Act.