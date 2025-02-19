Surfer reports finding body near Ocean Beach Pier, San Diego spokesperson says

San Diego lifeguards are responding to the Ocean Beach area after a surfer reported seeing a body in the water Wednesday morning, a city spokesperson confirmed.

The surfer reported seeing the body near the Ocean Beach Pier around 7:30 a.m., according to San Diego's Jose Ysea. No other details were immediately known.

Several lifeguard vehicles and a helicopter could be seen at the scene.

Last Friday, a 40-year-old kayaker from Arizona went missing while on the water near Mission Beach. Danny Marron's snapped-in-half kayak washed ashore but Marron was not located, despite a three-day search that the U.S. Coast Guard called off on Monday.

There was no presumption that the body found Wednesday was Marron's.

A surfer on the water that day described a shift in wave heights that would have been difficult to endure.

“The surf was relatively small, maybe waist high, chest high, and then all of a sudden, within two to three, it was well overhead, double overhead," the surfer who goes by "Wolfie" said. "From, say, maybe three foot to, like, eight foot.”

The missing man, who is from Yuma, Arizona, has a wife and daughter, and is also a youth ministry bishop.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.