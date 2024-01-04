Allied Gardens

Body found in freezer of Allied Gardens home may have been woman missing for years: Police

Out-of-town family members found the body on Dec. 22

By Danielle Smith and Renee Schmiedeberg

A woman's body that was discovered by out-of-town family members inside of a chest freezer at a home in Allied Gardens in December 2023 has been identified, officials said Thursday.

The body was identified by detectives as 81-year-old Mary Margaret Haxby-Jones, who investigators believe lived at the home where her body was found at some point before the discovery.

Haxby-Jones may have been missing or dead for up to nine years, police said, based on the investigation.

The out-of-town family members found the body on Dec. 22 and immediately called the San Diego Police Department. Officers from Eastern Division responded to the 4900 block of Zion Avenue around 11:45 a.m., police said.

SDPD's Homicide Unit was investigating the incident because of the unusual location of the body, which was found by family members inside another family member's residence.

The Medical Examiner's Office is still working to determine the cause of death. The body did not have any obvious traumatic injuries, police said.

The case is being investigated as a suspicious death, SDPD said.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A body was found stuffed in a freezer chest in a home on the 4900 block of Zion Avenue in the Allied Gardens neighborhood of San Diego. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry reports on Dec. 23, 2023.

