Body Found on Rocks at Sunset Cliffs, Investigation Underway

An investigation was underway at Sunset Cliffs area after a body was found on the rocks Wednesday.

San Diego police and firefighters found the body on jagged rocks near Claibornes Cove at about 5:40 a.m.

Medics were working to recover the body from the cliffside and San Diego police were launching an investigation.

It was early in the investigation and no details were released as to whether the death was considered suspicious, how it may have happened or who the person was.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.