Body on Northbound I-5 Causes Traffic in La Jolla

The morning commute was brought to a crawl Thursday morning in La Jolla when a body was discovered on northbound Interstate 5.

California Highway Patrol’s dispatch stated the hazard was discovered sometime before 5:50 a.m., prompting authorities to shut down the left lane of I-5 north near La Jolla Parkway. It is unclear how the body ended up on the freeway.



Drivers should expect traffic to be snarled in the area until further notice as law enforcement investigates the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

