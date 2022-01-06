la jolla

Body on Northbound I-5 Causes Traffic in La Jolla

By NBC 7 Staff

Traffic piles up in La Jolla on northbound I-5 after a body is found on the freeway on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
SkyRanger 7

The morning commute was brought to a crawl Thursday morning in La Jolla when a body was discovered on northbound Interstate 5.

California Highway Patrol’s dispatch stated the hazard was discovered sometime before 5:50 a.m., prompting authorities to shut down the left lane of I-5 north near La Jolla Parkway. It is unclear how the body ended up on the freeway.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Drivers should expect traffic to be snarled in the area until further notice as law enforcement investigates the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Local

Covid-19 Oct 26, 2021

Latest Coronavirus Updates: State Extends Indoor Mask Mandate; 8K New Cases Reported

flu season 1 hour ago

San Diego County Influenza Numbers Below Average, Possibly Due to COVID Measures

For a more detailed look at your commute, click here.

This article tagged under:

la jollaSan DiegoInvestigationtrafficinterstate 5
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us