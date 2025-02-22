A body that was found off Ocean Beach on Wednesday has been identified as a kayaker who went missing while on the water near Mission Beach last week, officials said Friday.

San Diego lifeguards in Ocean Beach were called out for the second time on Wednesday about a body in the surf.

Their efforts in the afternoon were successful in recovering a body near where Cape May Avenue intersects with Abbott, according to a spokesperson with San Diego Fire Rescue.

A small group of lifeguard vehicles was on the scene when Sky Ranger 7 flew overhead around 2:20 p.m., surrounded by caution tape, with a yellow tarp covering what was presumably a body on the beach between the trucks.

Last Friday, a kayaker from Arizona went missing while on the water near Mission Beach. Danny Marron's snapped-in-half kayak washed ashore but Marron was not located, despite a three-day search that the U.S. Coast Guard called off on Monday.

The man's family hasn't lost hope after a kayaker disappeared while visiting Mission Beach on Friday. Meantime, the USCG says they're suspending their search after two days. NBC 7's Shandel Menezes has the latest.

A county spokesperson on Friday afternoon confirmed to NBC 7 that the body found in Ocean Beach had been positively identified as Marron.

Earlier on Wednesday, a surfer reported seeing a torso in the surf line near the Ocean Beach Pier around 7:30 a.m., according to San Diego's Jose Ysea. Lifeguards immediately started a search, San Diego lifeguard Lt. Brian Clark said. San Diego Fire-Rescue crews and paramedics as well as San Diego police were called in to help.

Lifeguards initially went out with a rescue buoy and on a board before bringing out the boat, Clark said. Others were staged on the beach and the pier trying to get a view of anything in the water. Then, the helicopter was called in.