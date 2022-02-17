Body Found Near Mountain View Freeway Off-Ramp

San Diego Police Department detectives said Wednesday they believe a 36-year-old man found dead near a freeway off-ramp in Mountain View was killed at a different location.

The California Highway Patrol Border Communications Center received a 911 call just after 5 p.m. Sunday regarding a possibly deceased person just off the roadway on southbound Interstate 805 at the 43rd Street off-ramp, said SDPD Lt. Andra Brown.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man face down in the brush, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information.

The dead man has been identified but his name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this death is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.