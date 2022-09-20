Body Found is ID'd as Missing Escondido Man: Police

The Escondido Police Department announced Monday that a body found in the region has been positively identified as the 71-year-old man who has been missing for more than a month.

Stanley Stephens, an Escondido resident who was known to take daily walks near his North Broadway home, was reported missing Aug. 13. Authorities said a body "found in San Diego Sheriff's jurisdiction" was identified as the man.

Stephens was presumed dead following his disappearance and authorities arrested 32-year-old Eduardo Javier Zamora in connection with the victim's death. Zamora is now facing a murder charge and remains behind bars in a Vista county jail.

Police disclosed no suspected motive for the presumed slaying.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective Chris Zack at (760) 839-4972. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting (760) 743-TIPS (8477).