Body found inside vehicle pulled out of Mission Bay near SeaWorld

A person was found dead Friday inside a car discovered in the waters of Mission Bay, authorities reported.

The vehicle was found about 3 p.m., roughly 50 yards from the coast in the South Shores area of the harbor, just north of Sea World Drive, according to San Diego police and the city Fire-Rescue Department.

The identity of the decedent, described only as female, was not immediately available. It was unclear how the vehicle wound up in the bay.

Footage from SkyRanger7 on Saturday showed a tow truck pulling a large vehicle out of the bay.

No other information was available.