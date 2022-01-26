Body Found in Spring Valley ID'd as 59-Year-Old East County Man

The Medical Examiner's Office has identified the body of a man found on the side of a road in Jamul over the weekend.

The victim has been identified as 59-Year_old Ronald Ray McKinney, of East County. The preliminary cause of death is being withheld for investigative reasons and the manner of death is a homicide.



McKinney's family has been notified of his death.

McKinney's body was found Saturday by a pair of hikers off the side of the road on the 3500 block of Millar Ranch Road.

No other information was available.

Anyone who has information on the incident can call the SDSO Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crimestoppers at 888-580-8477.

