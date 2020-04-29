Body Found in Otay Mountain, Near Where Man Went Missing

Officials found a body Wednesday in a remote area near Otay Mountain, near where a San Diego man went missing over the weekend.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed the body was found just before 2 p.m. The Medical Examiners office was working to identify the body and determine the cause of death,

For the past five days, officials have been searching for a man who went missing near Otay Mountain.

Roberto Jose Manuel Camou, 48, was last seen on April 25 when he went for an off-road ride in his motorcycle -- but never came home.

Deputies said Camou posted a photo to social media around 12 p.m. on the day he went missing, but he had not had contact with his family or friends at all since then. The area where he was last seen is made up of rough and rugged terrain.

Law enforcement agencies including the SDSO Search and Rescue team, California State Parks, U.S. Border Patrol, San Diego firefighters and California Office of Emergency Services have been searching for Camou since he vanished.

Camou is described as 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his chest.

Anyone who has seen Camou or who knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact SDSO at 858-565-5200.