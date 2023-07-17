Cal Fire San Diego

Body found in burned down home in Agua Caliente

By City News Service

A person was found dead inside a house that burned down Monday in the Agua Caliente area, Cal Fire San Diego said.

Firefighters were called at about 4:50 a.m. Monday to a fully involved structure fire in the Agua Caliente area off the Great Southern Overland Route, according to Cal Fire Capt. Brent Pascua.

The fire was extinguished about 8 a.m. but the house was declared a total loss, the captain said. A body was found inside.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department bomb arson investigators were on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

There was no immediate information on the person who died in the fire.

