Body Found Following House Fire in Ramona

Authorities did not release any details on the deceased, such as their name, age or sex

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Firefighters respond to the scene of a house fire in Ramona on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Authorities are investigating the death of a person whose body was found following a fire at a home in Ramona Tuesday morning.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said deputies received a call just before 8:30 a.m. of a fire at a home on the 2000 block of Montecito Road. CalFire described the burning accessory dwelling unit as being fully engulfed in flames upon firefighters’ arrival.


After knocking down the fire, crews conducted a search of the property and found a body inside. Authorities did not release any details on the deceased, such as their name, age or sex.

The blaze occurred as inland communities in San Diego County face Santa Ana winds and unseasonably warm temperatures.

It is unclear what sparked the blaze. The investigation is ongoing.

