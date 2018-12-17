A body was found behind tennis courts near a popular Encinitas park Monday morning.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is investigating it as a mysterious death; however, deputies said preliminary evidence does not show injury or foul play.

“I didn't want to mess with anything, so I just stayed away but there was nothing prevalent or traumatic showing [to the body], I know that,” Encinitas resident David Dean told NBC 7.

A man collecting trash for the city first spotted the body near B Street and 2nd Street at Cottonwood Creek Park, according to Dean.

The body was lying face up in the nearby creek, Dean said. At the time, the creek had a few inches of water.

Deputies described the deceased as an adult man.

The body was naked with his clothes nearby, according to Dean, who saw the body. Though the Encinitas resident noticed the man had a “nice watch” on.

The sheriff’s department responded to the scene near the entrance to Moonlight State Beach at around 9:30 a.m.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Officer arrived later and will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Officials are waiting to release the man’s information until his next of kin has been notified.