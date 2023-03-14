Body Found Among Marshes in Imperial Beach

Sheriff's deputies discovered a body in a marshy area of Imperial Beach on Tuesday, but authorities do not suspect foul play.

The discovery was reported to U.S. Border Patrol agents at around 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, who later dispatched sheriff deputies to the area south of the 700 block of Monument Road, within the Border Field State Park area near the border fence, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Border patrol agents, personnel from the sheriff's Imperial Beach station and Imperial Beach lifeguards were working to retrieve the deceased person from the flooded area, where four-wheel drive vehicles and heavy equipment were needed to access the area.

The victim is believed to be a man in his 70s. The medical examiner's office responded to the scene and took over the investigation.