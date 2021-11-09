fire

Body Found After Crews Respond to Fire at Abandoned Lincoln Park Building

The cause of the fire was not yet known

By Christina Bravo

San Diego Fire-Rescue authorities said a body was found Tuesday in an abandoned building that had caught fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The fire was reported at a building on Imperial Avenue west of Euclid Avenue at about 5:25 a.m.

SDFD said one person's body was found inside. It was not immediately clear if there were any other injuries or if anyone else was inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

About 35 crew members with both SDFD and National City Fire responded to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Check back for details.

