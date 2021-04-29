Otay Mesa

Body Discovered Near U.S.-Mexico Border in Otay Mesa

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

U.S. Customs and Border Protection responds to the scene of a death investigation on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
OnScene.TV

Authorities are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning near the U.S.-Mexico border in Otay Mesa.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents found the body of a man at about 7:30 a.m. in an area just south of the secondary border wall near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Upon the discovery, border patrol agents called for emergency medical services to evaluate the man. They also called the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the matter.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: San Diego Has 1M+ People Fully Vaccinated, About Halfway to Goal

la jolla 2 hours ago

Well-Known La Jolla Ospreys Get New Nest, Welcome Chick, Thanks to Local Bird Lovers

First responders arrived at the scene and determined the man was dead. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

CBP did not release details on the man, such as his name, age or place of residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Otay MesaBorderCBPU.S.-Mexico borderdeath investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us