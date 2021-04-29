Body Discovered Near U.S.-Mexico Border in Otay Mesa

Authorities are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning near the U.S.-Mexico border in Otay Mesa.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents found the body of a man at about 7:30 a.m. in an area just south of the secondary border wall near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Upon the discovery, border patrol agents called for emergency medical services to evaluate the man. They also called the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the matter.

First responders arrived at the scene and determined the man was dead. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

CBP did not release details on the man, such as his name, age or place of residence.

The investigation is ongoing.