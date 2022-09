A body turned up in an Oceanside lake Wednesday, the Oceanside Police Department reported.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a foul odor in the area of Guajome Lake discovered the body in the water shortly after 11:30 a.m., OPD said.

OPD detectives and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office were investigating the fatality, police said.

The decedent's identity was not immediately available.