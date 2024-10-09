Body-cam video of deputy fatally shooting man in National City released

Authorities Tuesday released video footage of a deputy fatally shooting a 46-year-old man during a confrontation at a car dealership in National City

The images — recorded by uniform-worn cameras and a surveillance system at the National City auto sales business — show San Diego County Sheriff's Det. Douglas Akers firing on Gene Stewart of Lakeside after he allegedly fired on the lawman from inside a parked vehicle on Sept. 27.

The events that led to the deadly gunfire began shortly before 1:30 p.m. that day, when deputies taking part in a multi-agency drug-enforcement detail stopped a motorist in the 200 block of Mile of Cars Way for a traffic violation, according to sheriff's officials.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

After the driver of the white Acura pulled over, Stewart jumped out of the front passenger seat and ran off, authorities said. The driver and another passenger were detained and subsequently and later charged with drug and other offenses.

As deputies searched the area for the the man who had bailed out of the car with assistance from the National City Police Department, a witness is seen on the video flagging Akers down and telling him he saw a man run onto the grounds of a nearby car dealership and get into a tow truck parked there.

Also seen in the video, along with NCPD Cpl. William Phillips Jr., Akers — who was dressed in street clothes and was wearing a tactical vest with "SHERIFF" printed on the front and back in bright-yellow lettering — approached the truck. Reaching its passenger-side door, Akers rapped on it, identified himself as a deputy and ordered Stewart to hold up his hands.

Stewart allegedly responded by firing a round from a pistol through the closed passenger-side window of the vehicle toward Akers, wounding the lawman with shards of glass flying, according to sheriff's officials. Akers fired several shots into the truck and backed away hurriedly, looking for cover. Moments later, Stewart can be seen getting out of the truck, hunched over and holding his gun to his chest, authorities said.

The detective then fired another series of shots at the suspect, who fell to the ground, mortally wounded.

Akers, who has been with the sheriff's office for about 35 years, was treated at a hospital for minor cuts, officials said.