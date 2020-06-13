President Trump

Boat Parade Honoring President Trump Held in San Diego Bay

By City News Service

NBCUniversal, Inc.

At least 50 boats were expected to participate in a "Trump Boat Parade" in San Diego Bay beginning at noon Saturday.

The parade, starting at the Point Loma bait barge and ending in Coronado, is being organized by Nick Garcia, founder, and CEO of Nitro Gun Co. in Carlsbad.

The company manufactures spearguns used in fishing.

Flagship Cruises and Events joined in the parade and sold tickets to two cruises that were going to be part of the parade.

The parade is to support President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and partly to celebrate the president's 74th birthday on Sunday, Garcia said.

Garcia said he expects thousands to watch the parade, which can be seen anywhere along the shore of San Diego Bay.

