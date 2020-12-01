Boat Memberships in San Diego Soar as Locals Search for Relief From Pandemic Fatigue

Restless San Diegans who have been hit by the "pandemic fatigue" have adopted a new hobby amid limited recreational activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Boat memberships in America's Finest City have increased since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and it's easy to see why. People are able to get some fresh air and keep their distance from others, all while being out on the water.

Being secluded out on a boat has been an outlet for people who are itching to get out of the house.

Local companies have relished some locals' newfound pastime as interests in boating have seen an uptick. Freedom Boat Club has seen a huge demand since the start of the pandemic, it told NBC 7.

In addition to an overall increase in members, Freedom Boat Club has specifically seen a significant increase in women getting memberships.

“They’ve come out, some with experience, some with no experience. We do the training and they feel comfortable getting out there and doing everything themselves. So it is pretty awesome to see that perspective,” explained Jennifer Hasbrouck, Co-owner of Freedom Boat Club San Diego.

Captains take potential boat drivers out for a training session before they're able to take out any vessels on their own.

Signing up to be a member of the Freedom Boat Club is fairly straightforward. There, members sign up, pay a one-time entry fee and monthly dues so they can enjoy the boats as much as they'd like.

The club takes care of the boat maintenance and cleaning so members can kick back, relax and explore local waters.