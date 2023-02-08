Boat Abandoned on Shore of South Mission Beach

A boat was abandoned on the shore of South Mission Beach Wednesday afternoon.

The boat, which appeared to be the type used for fishing, was left stranded on the shore near the jetty at the south end of the beach.

A witness said she saw a group of 10 to 15 people running on the beach, away from the boat, but couldn't tell if they were once passengers of it.

"I looked out my window and I saw a boat bobbing and weaving in the white water, then I saw people running up the beach. Maybe 10 or 15 people, and they seemed to have dispersed. It didn't seem like regular beachgoers," beachgoers Elfie Segal said.

In the beach parking lot nearby, three men were seen being detained by U.S. Border Patrol officers, but the agency has not said if the men were connected to the boat.

San Diego lifeguards tied a rope to the vessel's anchor to keep it from drifting off of the beach.