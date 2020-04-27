Boardwalk Rebels Confuse Beachgoers Who Thought They Knew the Rules

On Monday, people were finally able to enjoy some of the beaches in San Diego after the city eased its beach and ocean access restrictions.

But while beaches packed legally, some people illegally crowded the boardwalks leading to confusion among those who thought they knew the rules.

Some beachgoers said even though they were aware boardwalks were still closed, seeing people strolling on them made it confusing as to what the rules actually meant.

Jessica Mueller was enjoying the first day of beach reopenings with her family when she realized the mixed messaging.

Mueller says its been hard to know what’s off limits. One sign along the boardwalk in Pacific Beach actually had the word "closed" scribbled out in pen, and the word "open" was written right below. The city said it would never announce changes to beach boardwalk restrictions that way.

The San Diego Police Department says they have not issued any citations as of yet and are looking to educate rather than cite. However, they say they will pursue firmer action if needed.

Here are the rules for the beaches that are open in San Diego County:

San Diego

Allowed: Swimming, surfing (not allowed on San Diego Bay), single-person paddling and kayaking in the ocean; walking and running on the beach

Not Allowed: Stopping, sitting, lying down on the beach; access to boardwalks and piers, parking lots and Fiesta Island; boating; gatherings of any kind

Coronado

Allowed: Swimming, surfing, single-person paddling and kayaking in the ocean; walking and running on the beach

Not Allowed: Loitering, laying on the sand, gathering in groups of any sizes and using fire pits; access to Dog Beach and Sunset Park; parking

Beaches will be closed at sunset

Imperial Beach

Allowed: Walking and jogging on the beach but a face covering is required

Not Allowed: Entering the water (temporary closure is due to pollution); stopping, sitting, lying down on the beach; gatherings of any size; access to parking lots, street ends or the pier

Encinitas

Allowed: Access to Moonlight Beach only for walking and running in a select "active zone"; swimming, surfing, paddling and kayaking in the ocean

Not Allowed: Gatherings of any kind, stopping, standing, sitting or lying down; games or other sports; access to parking lots and parking on Coast Highway

Oceanside

Allowed: Running and walking on beaches; swimming, surfing, paddling and kayaking in the ocean

Not Allowed: Standing sitting or lying down' gatherings, group exercising or group games, recreational boating; access to the pier or the amphitheater; access to the strand except for vehicles (residents will be allowed to access their property); parking lots are closed

These beaches are still closed: Carlsbad, Del Mar, Solana Beach, state beaches across San Diego County.