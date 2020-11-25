Board of Supervisors to Discuss Relief Package for Businesses Impacted by Indoor Closures

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will gather Wednesday to discuss a plan to give out $20 million worth of grants to businesses reeling from purple tier restrictions.

The proposal, co-authored by supervisors Greg Cox and Nathan Fletcher, allocate $20 million from the county's general fund to businesses like restaurants and gyms that have been handcuffed by bans on indoor services.

If approved, the $20 million would be split among the county's five districts.

Supervisor Fletcher told NBC 7 on Tuesday night the grants could be the lifelines that keep businesses from closing their doors for good.

"The aim is to just bridge them through until we get another federal stimulus package which will probably be in January," Fletcher said.

The grants probably won't be enough to solve all their problems, admitted Fletcher, but he hopes it can hold them over through the holidays.

Fletcher said the grants would be turned around quickly, with an emphasis on business that "may not have the space or the geography to open their business outdoors."

Fletcher and Cox issued the following joint statement Tuesday.

“Due to the massive spike in COVID-19 cases and very concerning increases in hospitalizations we have to take action to slow the spread in San Diego County. Through no fault of their own, COVID-19 highest risk entities have to stop indoor operations. While we know this step is vital to help slow the spread in our community, we want to step up and help those impacted. Our goal for the $20 million is to provide relief to restaurants, gyms and other entities that have been directly impacted by the indoor closures due to our county’s Purple Tier status. We want to provide this critical relief to them as our community works to slow the spread and stop the surge of COVID-19 cases.”

The virtual meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m.