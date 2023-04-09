Nathan Fletcher

Board of Supervisors Call Emergency Meeting Urging Nathan Fletcher's Immediate Resignation

By Renee Schmiedeberg

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday morning calling for Nathan Fletcher's immediate resignation from office and pass a resolution of no confidence him, according to a release from Supervisor Jim Desmond's office Sunday night.

Desmond's office reminded constituents that while the board does not have the ultimate power to remove Fletcher, the resolution would serve as a powerful statement for him to resign.

"Mr. Fletcher has let his constituents down and should no longer receive taxpayer funds," Desmond wrote.

Desmond reiterated his commitment to working through the process to fill Fletcher's empty District 4 seat effectively, — but without Fletcher.

"Also, given these circumstances, the search for a new Chief Administrative Officer should be restarted without input from Mr. Fletcher. This is an important decision for the future of San Diego County, and he should not have any input in future decision-making," Desmond added.

San Diegans were encouraged by Desmond to attend Tuesday's Board meeting and let their voices be heard on the matter.

Not long after Desmond's office released the announcement, San Diego County Chairwoman Nora Vargas announced she would introduce a resolution of no confidence on Fletcher and request him to resign immediately at Tuesday's meeting.

