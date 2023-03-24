Block Party to Swing in Padres Season in East Village

Baseball is coming back and to host a warm welcome to the San Diego Padres, East Village will kick off festivities and the season with a block party.

There’s no April Fool’s Joke here; the April 1 get-together will boast bites, beer, cocktails and several vendors for the occasion. The free event is open to all ages so anyone can enjoy live music, photo opportunities and a celebration to start the Padres’ 2023 season off on the right note.

The 11th Annual Opening Weekend Block Party will be held the Saturday of the season starter. The Padres will play against the Rockies on March 30 to kick off the season, with an evening game held the day of the block party to keep the good times rolling.

Festivities for the block party will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on J Street, between 7th and 10th Avenues.

