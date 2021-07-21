Block Evacuated in Oceanside After Discovery of Buried Military Ordnance

Residents of a block in Oceanside not far from the beach were told to leave their homes on Wednesday afternoon due to the discovery of some old military ordnance, which was discovered during construction on their block.

Oceanside first-responders received reports of a suspicious item on the ground in the 100 block of South Tremont Street shortly after noon and were sent out to investigate.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Evacuations and stay away - 300 FEET from 119 S Tremont. https://t.co/BWShThOWEr — Oceanside Police (@OceansidePD) July 21, 2021

Since that time, evacuations were ordered on the block and other residents were urged to stay 300 feet away from 119 South Tremont Street, which is a few blocks south of Mission Avenue. Nearby residents in the area who have not been contacted to evacuate are being instructed to shelter in place, officials said.

Around 1:30 p.m., Oceanside police informed NBC 7 that some old military ordnance was found during construction.

"The military is handling the ordinance that was dug up during construction," Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey told NBC 7 in an email. "It's theirs from many years ago."

For the time being, bus service has been diverted from the Oceanside Transit Center.

#NCTDAlert: BREEZE passengers, due to police activity near the Oceanside Transit Center, all BREEZE routes (at Oceanside Transit Center) will depart and drop off passengers next to the SPRINTER platform. pic.twitter.com/1NxJvAiDcF — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) July 21, 2021

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.