Black Woman to Lead Naval Academy's Brigade for First Time

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber will be the commander for the spring semester

By Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber
U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Burke

The U.S. Naval Academy on Monday announced its first Black female brigade commander.

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber will be the commander for the spring semester, the academy's commandant said.

Brigade commander is the highest leadership position within the student body. The semester-long position is selected through an application and interview process by senior leadership and the commandant’s staff.

"Earning the title of brigade commander speaks volumes, but the title itself is not nearly as significant as the opportunity it brings to lead a team in doing something I believe will be truly special," Barber said in a release from the Naval Academy, which is located in Annapolis, Maryland. "I am humbled to play a small role in this momentous season of American history."

Barber is majoring in mechanical engineering and aspires to commission as a Marine Corps ground officer, according to the release.

Barber, of Lake Forest, Illinois, will be the 16th woman selected for brigade commander in the 44 years women have been attending the academy. The first female brigade commander was then-Midshipman Julianna Galiana, who served in the position in 1991.

Associated Press/NBC Washington
